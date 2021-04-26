LISD chosen to take part in leadership development program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A state educational leadership institute has chosen one of our school districts to help them embark on a leadership development program.

Laredo Independent School District believes those put under campus leadership have a dramatic impact on what students achieve.

They are hoping that five years from now, they can improve their shared vision of what a great leader looks like.

Confetti filled the room after a trilling announcement for Laredo Independent School District: LISD is one of six districts chosen this year from over 40 applicants to partner with the Holdsworth Center, an education leadership institute founded by H-E-B’s CEO, Charles Butts.

Through a five year program, those selected in the district’s campus leadership will be undergoing multiple training sessions that will take place in Austin.

The trainings are mean to improve professional development and analytical skills.

“We always ask, are leaders made or are leaders born? Well I think you can work on your skills as a leader.”

The LISD superintendent Dr. Sylvia Rios says this will directly impact students in the long run

“It all starts with the teachers, and they are who works directly with the student so if they’re under that leadership it will make the students do better.”

Training is expected to start in June.

Dr. Rios went on to say this is a perfect time to be getting this help now that more students are back in person.

The other school districts selected are Cedar Hill, Dallas, Garland, Victoria, and East Central.

