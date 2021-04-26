LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor is arrested by local authorities.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Ruben Garza on Saturday.

Garza was brought in for questioning regarding an ongoing case that was being investigated by LPD’s investigations unit.

After they presented their findings, a warrant was approved and signed by the 49th District Court Judge.

Garza was arrested and taken to the county jail on $50,000 bond.

