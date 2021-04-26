Man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor
After posting the man’s image on social media, authorities were able to identify the person and make an arrest
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor is arrested by local authorities.
Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Ruben Garza on Saturday.
Garza was brought in for questioning regarding an ongoing case that was being investigated by LPD’s investigations unit.
After they presented their findings, a warrant was approved and signed by the 49th District Court Judge.
Garza was arrested and taken to the county jail on $50,000 bond.
