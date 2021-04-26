Migrant children suffer psychological trauma from journey to U.S.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of miles away from home and family, the shy children at the Holding Institute talk about what they miss the most.

Their little eyes have seen a world some of us will never see, and at such a tender age, enduring dangers most adults will never experience.

That’s where Jorge Vargas comes in. He volunteers at the Institute and sees the emotional trauma these children go through —even during playtime.

Since October, Border Patrol agents have come across 1,400 migrant families in the Laredo sector.

Officials say the risks are huge, especially for kids.

It appears to be excitement in this playground here at the Holding Institute, but some of these refugee children can’t run from feelings of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic dress disorder after the long trip.

Jorge says when kids arrive, they are shaken.

He wants to show these children that they are safe now despite their uncertain future.

