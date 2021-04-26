Advertisement

Migrant children suffer psychological trauma from journey to U.S.

Their little eyes have seen a world some of us will never see, and at such a tender age, enduring dangers most adults will never experience
By Barbara Campos
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of miles away from home and family, the shy children at the Holding Institute talk about what they miss the most.

Their little eyes have seen a world some of us will never see, and at such a tender age, enduring dangers most adults will never experience.

That’s where Jorge Vargas comes in. He volunteers at the Institute and sees the emotional trauma these children go through —even during playtime.

Since October, Border Patrol agents have come across 1,400 migrant families in the Laredo sector.

Officials say the risks are huge, especially for kids.

It appears to be excitement in this playground here at the Holding Institute, but some of these refugee children can’t run from feelings of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic dress disorder after the long trip.

Jorge says when kids arrive, they are shaken.

He wants to show these children that they are safe now despite their uncertain future.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Ruben Garza
Man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor
Horacio Hinojosa Jr., age 17
UPDATE: Stabbing reported outside carnival
Fire vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway
Fire department vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway

Latest News

Officer Luis E. Raines speaks during ribbon cutting ceremony for police substation
Laredo Police Department announces first official chaplain
Laredo Police Department announces first official chaplain
Laredo Police Department announces first official chaplain
49-year-old Juan Carlos Moreno
Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive
Migrant Children Mental Health
Migrant Children Mental Health