Monday morning blues

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the last Monday of the month, which means we are one step closer to the summer season!

Things are going to get heated on Monday as we start out in the 70s and see a high of about 94 degrees by the afternoon.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out warm and muggy in the mid-70s and see a high of about 95 degrees.

Those chances of rain are also looking to make a comeback with a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will increase as we head into Wednesday, as well as our temperatures.

We are expecting a high of 101 on Wednesday making for our first sighting of triple digits.

Luckily, it won’t last long, we will cool down on Thursday in the low 90s and in the mid-80s on Friday.

As we head into the weekend we could bounce back to the upper 80s and 90s.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.