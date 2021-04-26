Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are searching for a man wanted for a slew of crimes.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 49-year-old Juan Carlos Moreno.

He is wanted for aggravated assault on a public servant, discharging a firearm, burglary, robbery and endangering a child.

He has brown eyes, black hair, weighs about 183 pounds and is roughly five feet, six inches.

His last known address is 4601 Arzube Lane in Laredo.

If you have any information on Moreno’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-BUST.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

