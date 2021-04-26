Advertisement

Three local runners will participate in Boston Marathon

Victor Trevino, Luis Posada and Eduardo Ibarra will all be representing the Laredo-area during the 125th Boston Marathon
Victor Trevino, Luis Posada and Eduardo Ibarra will all be representing the Laredo-area during...
Victor Trevino, Luis Posada and Eduardo Ibarra will all be representing the Laredo-area during the 125th Boston Marathon(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Three local runners will be representing the Gateway City in New England during the 125th Boston Marathon.

Victor Trevino of Laredo along with Luis Posada and Eduardo Ibarra of Nuevo Laredo submitted qualifying times to compete this fall.

With the number of vaccinated individuals across the country steadily increasing, the Boston Athletic Association announced for the first time that they will hold two versions of the marathon.

The traditional in-person race and a virtual race that runners will race their 26.2 miles anytime and anywhere will take place between Oct. 8 through the tenth.

Meanwhile, the in-person race will be held in Boston on Oct. 11th and is only open to 20,000 qualifying runners.

Congratulations again to our three runners that are making Laredo proud!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Ruben Garza
Man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor
Horacio Hinojosa Jr., age 17
UPDATE: Stabbing reported outside carnival
Fire vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway
Fire department vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway

Latest News

Knitffiti: A new way to leave your mark
Knitffiti: A new way to leave your mark
Laredo Reproductive Health Coalition holds pro-choice protest
Laredo Reproductive Health Coalition holds pro-choice protest
Knitffiti: A new way to leave your mark
Knitffiti: A new way to leave your mark
Officer Luis E. Raines speaks during ribbon cutting ceremony for police substation
Laredo Police Department announces first official chaplain