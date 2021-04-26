Three local runners will participate in Boston Marathon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Three local runners will be representing the Gateway City in New England during the 125th Boston Marathon.

Victor Trevino of Laredo along with Luis Posada and Eduardo Ibarra of Nuevo Laredo submitted qualifying times to compete this fall.

With the number of vaccinated individuals across the country steadily increasing, the Boston Athletic Association announced for the first time that they will hold two versions of the marathon.

The traditional in-person race and a virtual race that runners will race their 26.2 miles anytime and anywhere will take place between Oct. 8 through the tenth.

Meanwhile, the in-person race will be held in Boston on Oct. 11th and is only open to 20,000 qualifying runners.

Congratulations again to our three runners that are making Laredo proud!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.