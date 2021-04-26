UISD to hold Pfizer vaccine drive on Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is offering anybody sixteen years or older the opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine drives will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at four different sites.

However, those interested must register before in the appointment portal on the school district’s website.

The 8,000 students in the district will be given priority, but anybody needing a vaccine is invited to reach out.

“We are offering it to them first, but like I said, we have options available for anybody in the community,” said Ricardo Rangel. “So, anybody can really apply and get an appointment to get the Pfizer and or the Moderna vaccine. Like I said, all you need to do is go to www.UISD.net.”

Tomorrow’s vaccine drives will take place at the ninth grade campuses of LBJ, United, and United South High School, while Alexander will host its drive at its main campus.

