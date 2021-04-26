Advertisement

Zapata authorities foil drug bust and human smuggling attempt

Authorities searched the vehicle and found three undocumented immigrants and a backpack with marijuana
Zapata authorities seize marijuana
Zapata authorities seize marijuana(Zapata County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A car chase in Zapata ends in a drug seizure and the discovery of undocumented immigrants.

On Saturday at around 3 a.m., Zapata County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling over 100 miles per hour on Airport Road.

The driver refused and sent authorities on a chase which ended just before Mirando City.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found a backpack containing three pounds of marijuana as well as three undocumented immigrants.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Ruben Garza
Man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor
Horacio Hinojosa Jr., age 17
UPDATE: Stabbing reported outside carnival
Fire vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway
Fire department vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway

Latest News

Three local runners will participate in Boston Marathon
Victor Trevino, Luis Posada and Eduardo Ibarra will all be representing the Laredo-area during...
Three local runners will participate in Boston Marathon
Knitffiti: A new way to leave your mark
Knitffiti: A new way to leave your mark
Laredo Reproductive Health Coalition holds pro-choice protest
Laredo Reproductive Health Coalition holds pro-choice protest