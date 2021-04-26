Zapata authorities foil drug bust and human smuggling attempt
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A car chase in Zapata ends in a drug seizure and the discovery of undocumented immigrants.
On Saturday at around 3 a.m., Zapata County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling over 100 miles per hour on Airport Road.
The driver refused and sent authorities on a chase which ended just before Mirando City.
Authorities searched the vehicle and found a backpack containing three pounds of marijuana as well as three undocumented immigrants.
