Commissioner’s court votes in favor of mock election

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With election security being a concern over the past few years, the Webb County Elections Office has begun implementing new voting equipment and cyber security training to combat the issue.

During Monday’s commissioner’s court meeting, the county voted unanimously to accept a “Help America Vote Act” grant award of up to $120,000.

This will help improve election technology and make security improvements.

To test out the new equipment, the Webb County Elections Office will hold a mock election may third through may seventh from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at six locations throughout the city.

You can find those locations on the elections website here.

