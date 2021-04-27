Daily forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A shallow layer of humid gulf air has moved into our area, and well north into the central Great Plains. High above are fairly thick cirrus clouds that have dimmed the sun, even with the low cloud deck mixing away. We may see a hint of desert influence briefly Wednesday afternoon. If we do, we would reach 100F. A deeper layer of gulf air will return in the evening, fueling thunderstorms that will form near a cold front that will reach our area from the northwest. Although the rains will be most widespread and heaviest to our north, we have a good chance of catching some of the south end of the showers. Temperatures will not be as hot behind the front Thursday and Friday.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the low to mid 70′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the mid 90′s Tuesday, around 100 Wednesday. A fair chance of a thundershower Wednesday night to dawn Thursday. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high in the mid to upper 80′s. Partly cloudy Saturday, high in the upper 80′s to near 90. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the mid to high 90′s.

