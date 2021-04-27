Doctors Regional Cancer Treatment Center raises awarenes on testicular cancer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local hospital is raising awareness on a common illness found in men as part of Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.

On Tuesday, Doctors Regional Cancer Treatment Center held a wear violet or Violet Ribbon Day to raise awareness on this specific kind of cancer.

Health experts say testicular cancer is common in men from 15 years of age to 35.

According to the American Cancer Society, the estimated new cases for 2021 is 9,470.

As part of the campaign Doctors Hospital is encouraging men of all ages to learn about the signs and symptoms and how to spot it early.

Medical experts say early detection is key to beating the virus.

For more information on Doctors Regional Cancer Treatment Center, click here.

