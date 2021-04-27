Advertisement

“Family Night Under the Stars” coming to District 5

The night will include fishing, a movie, hotdogs, and even breakfast
Family Night Under the Stars for District 5
Family Night Under the Stars for District 5(City of Laredo)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Council Member for District 5, Ruben Gutierrez, Jr., is putting on “Family Night Under the Stars” event for the community to enjoy.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 1, where the camping begins at 6:30 p.m. and will end on Sunday, May 2 at 10 a.m. at the Jovita Idar Park (5911 Thomas Ave.)

The night will include fishing, a movie, hotdogs, and breakfast.

You can call 956-729-4610 for more details.

