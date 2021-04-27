Former Federal Judge George P. Kazen passes away

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former Federal judge passes away at age 81.

We spoke to retired federal Judge George P. Kazen in 2018 after the downtown courthouse was named after him.

Judge Kazen has been an integral part of the Laredo community for decades.

After serving in the United States Air Force, he returned to his hometown of Laredo to practice law.

In 1979, he was nominated by President Jimmy Carter to serve as judge for the southern district of Texas.

Outside the courtroom, Judge Kazen served on numerous civic organizations throughout Laredo.

Judge Kazen retired in 2018 after serving as a U.S. district judge for nearly 40 years.

