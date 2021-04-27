Advertisement

Harmony Schools to give educators bonuses for Teacher Appreciation Week

Harmony Public Schools
Harmony Public Schools(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -For all their great efforts to continuing to educate the students, Harmony schools will award a $250 bonus to nearly 4,000 employees in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Harmony CEO Faith AY says they are proud of the work their teachers do during these extraordinary circumstances.

With roughly 4,000 workers statewide, the bonuses will amount to roughly one million dollars.

The bonus will be distributed to employees during teacher appreciation week which runs from May third to the 7th.

Congratulations to those educators as well as other educators out there who are making a difference!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruben Garza
Man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Fire vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway
Fire department vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway
49-year-old Juan Carlos Moreno
Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive
House fire breaks out on Santa Clara Street
Fire breaks out at home on Santa Clara Street

Latest News

Sex Offender, 18th Gang Member caught by Laredo border Patrol
Sex offender, 18th street gang member among those caught at border
UISD Pfizer
UISD Pfizer Drive
Lyon Street Demolition and replacement project underway
Lyon Street water tank demolition project put on hold
49-year-old Jesus Delgado
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for aggravated assault