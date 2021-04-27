Harmony Schools to give educators bonuses for Teacher Appreciation Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -For all their great efforts to continuing to educate the students, Harmony schools will award a $250 bonus to nearly 4,000 employees in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Harmony CEO Faith AY says they are proud of the work their teachers do during these extraordinary circumstances.

With roughly 4,000 workers statewide, the bonuses will amount to roughly one million dollars.

The bonus will be distributed to employees during teacher appreciation week which runs from May third to the 7th.

Congratulations to those educators as well as other educators out there who are making a difference!

