Advertisement

Laredo BP agents rescue nearly two dozen undocumented migrants stranded in Rio Grande

On Saturday morning, BP agents received a 9-1-1 call regarding several people who were lost in the Rio Grande
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescued nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants who were lost in Laredo’s harsh environmental conditions over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, BP agents received a 9-1-1 call regarding several people who were lost in the Rio Grande.

Agents arrived at the scene and found four individuals stranded on an island in the middle of the river.

Agents were able to rescue the individuals and render aid.

Border patrol say, most of the undocumented individuals have been lost in the brush, and for some, their journey into the U.S. becomes fatal.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruben Garza
Man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Fire vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway
Fire department vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway
49-year-old Juan Carlos Moreno
Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive
House fire breaks out on Santa Clara Street
Fire breaks out at home on Santa Clara Street

Latest News

Family Night Under the Stars for District 5
“Family Night Under the Stars” coming to District 5
Sheriff Manhunt
sheriff manhunt
Sex Offender, 18th Gang Member caught by Laredo border Patrol
Sex offender, 18th street gang member among those caught at border
UISD Pfizer
UISD Pfizer Drive