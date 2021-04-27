Laredo BP agents rescue nearly two dozen undocumented migrants stranded in Rio Grande

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescued nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants who were lost in Laredo’s harsh environmental conditions over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, BP agents received a 9-1-1 call regarding several people who were lost in the Rio Grande.

Agents arrived at the scene and found four individuals stranded on an island in the middle of the river.

Agents were able to rescue the individuals and render aid.

Border patrol say, most of the undocumented individuals have been lost in the brush, and for some, their journey into the U.S. becomes fatal.

