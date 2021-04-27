LISD bus driver goes extra mile to keep students safe

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - School bus drivers never stopped working during the pandemic, but their jobs did change.

Around 15 students from Ryan Elementary School took the bus home Monday afternoon.

That’s a low number compared to a normal school year without a pandemic, even as the number of kids riding the bus decreased over the past year, bus drivers were still on duty.

“It’s exciting that they’re coming back. Slowly but surely we’re trying to get back to normal,” said Frank Moreno.

Frank Moreno joined the Laredo Independent School District bus team about one month before the pandemic began.

”It’s been hard, yes, trying to take care of ourselves, our family, and most importantly the students. It’s been hard, but we have to do it.”

He starts his day around 5 a.m., and then reports for duty, first disinfecting the bus.

Drivers are required to spray down the seats multiple times a day, and they take every students’ temperature prior to them boarding.

A seating chart is used to keep track of who comes into contact with who.

”You have to understand that a classroom is a classroom,” said Esteban Rangel, LISD transportation director. “You have a little bit more space. A bus is a little bit more confined, so it’s a little bit tougher being that you might have five kids, you might have 20 kids, you might have 25 kids. It’s a much smaller space.”

Pre-pandemic, around 4,000 students in all of LISD would ride the bus, but during the pandemic, only around 400, which has allowed for the one student per seat protocol.

The LISD transportation director says right now they are operating with half of the 87 buses in their fleet.

”I’m very proud of my employees. They’ve done very, very well on the transition of keeping safe, of keeping our kids safe and still being the first person they see in the morning at 6 o’clock and the last person that they see whenever they’re dropping them off.”

The LISD transportation department is discussing the possibility of allowing two students per seat.

This comes after LISD welcomed back more students for in-person instruction last Monday.

