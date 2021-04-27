Advertisement

Locals at Slaughter Park hear gunfire along riverbanks

A confrontation in our sister city was heard at one of our local parks on Monday evening.
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to social media reports, several confrontations between Mexican military and criminal organizations happened on Monday throughout the day in several parts of Nuevo Laredo.

Gunfire was heard along the riverbanks here in Laredo according to people who were at Slaughter Park.

Shots could be heard from the baseball fields. Many of them said they took cover.

Laredo police did confirm that Border Patrol informed them of an incident happening across the river.

In a statement sent by Laredo sector Border Patrol Chief Matthew Hudak, it says in part:

“Our agents in the area at the time of the incident quickly reported the gunfire and took steps to ensure their safety and to continue protecting the security of our border. These efforts included coordinating with our partner agencies in Mexico to ensure there was no spillover of violence to our side of the border.”

