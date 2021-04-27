Lyon Street water tank demolition project put on hold

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The demolition of the Lyon Street Water Tank has been put on hold.

Crews began to break down one of the tanks over two weeks ago; however, the project came to an abrupt halt.

According to the city’s utilities director, they asked the contractor to improve the means and methods of the demotion after the project caused vibrations to the tank located next to it.

The city says they don’t want the second tank to get damaged so as a precaution, they asked the contractor to find another way to demolish the first tank.

The contractor is now looking for the proper equipment to tear down the tank through the roof.

Demolition will resume once that is determined.

No word at this time on how long that will take.

