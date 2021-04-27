Man facing life in prison after meth bust

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mexican national is convicted of smuggling meth under the Drug Enforcement Agency’s “Project Python” initiative.

From August 2015 to March 2018, Jose Ibarra Martinez smuggled meth through the ports of entry in Laredo.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Ibarra admitted to smuggling 150 car batteries that contained more than 16 pounds of meth in each one.

Ibarra faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

He remains in custody.

