Advertisement

‘More normal lifestyle’ coming for the vaccinated, HHS chief says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to return to a “more normal lifestyle.”

Speaking on CBS This Morning, he was talking about new guidance on mask wearing that is expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later Tuesday.

“The message is clear: ‘You’re vaccinated, guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still in danger as well. So get vaccinated,’” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

Up until now, other health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been advising everyone to continue wearing masks in public until more people are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruben Garza
Man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Fire vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway
Fire department vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway
49-year-old Juan Carlos Moreno
Sheriff’s office searching for wanted fugitive
House fire breaks out on Santa Clara Street
Fire breaks out at home on Santa Clara Street

Latest News

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
FILE - In this April 21, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; Biden looks for path back to normal in fight against virus
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese immigrant in NYC
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on pandemic response