Police searching for people linked to theft reports
The first case was reported at a local retail store where surveillance footage shows a woman putting merchandise in a bag.
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking for any information on a couple of people linked to two separate theft reports.
The first case was reported at a local retail store where surveillance footage shows a woman putting merchandise in a bag.
The second case shows a person of interest get into a white pick up truck and leave the area.
If you have any information on either of these individuals, you are asked to call Laredo police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.