Police searching for woman accused of theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a woman believed to be tied to a theft.

The Laredo Police Department released images of a woman who was caught on surveillance video stealing merchandise from a retail store.

If you have any information on the woman’s identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

