Police searching for woman accused of theft

Woman accused of theft
Woman accused of theft(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a woman believed to be tied to a theft.

The Laredo Police Department released images of a woman who was caught on surveillance video stealing merchandise from a retail store.

If you have any information on the woman’s identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

