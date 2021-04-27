Police searching for woman accused of theft
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a woman believed to be tied to a theft.
The Laredo Police Department released images of a woman who was caught on surveillance video stealing merchandise from a retail store.
If you have any information on the woman’s identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.
All calls will remain anonymous.
