Sex offender, 18th street gang member among those caught at border

Laredo and Hebbronville station agents made the arrests in two separate incidents
Sex Offender, 18th Gang Member caught by Laredo border Patrol
Sex Offender, 18th Gang Member caught by Laredo border Patrol(BP)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In two separate incidents, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector arrested a registered child sex offender and a 18th Street gang member.

Gerardo Torres-Salas, a 60-year-old Mexican national, was caught this morning by Laredo South Station agents near Chacon Creek in south Laredo.

Records checks revealed a felony conviction in April 2011 in Corpus Christi, Texas, for Indecency with a Child - Sexual Contact.

Carlos Mario Diaz-Mejia, 30-year-old El Salvadoran national, was part of a group of 38 undocumented individuals apprehended Saturday evening by Hebbronville Station agents.

The group was concealed inside a horse trailer in Hebbronville, Texas when agents found them.

Records checks on Diaz-Mejia revealed that he was a confirmed 18th Street gang member with extensive criminal and immigration histories.

