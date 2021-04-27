Sex offender, 18th street gang member among those caught at border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In two separate incidents, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector arrested a registered child sex offender and a 18th Street gang member.

Gerardo Torres-Salas, a 60-year-old Mexican national, was caught this morning by Laredo South Station agents near Chacon Creek in south Laredo.

Records checks revealed a felony conviction in April 2011 in Corpus Christi, Texas, for Indecency with a Child - Sexual Contact.

Carlos Mario Diaz-Mejia, 30-year-old El Salvadoran national, was part of a group of 38 undocumented individuals apprehended Saturday evening by Hebbronville Station agents.

The group was concealed inside a horse trailer in Hebbronville, Texas when agents found them.

Records checks on Diaz-Mejia revealed that he was a confirmed 18th Street gang member with extensive criminal and immigration histories.

