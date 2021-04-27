Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for aggravated assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man wanted for assault

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 49-year-old Jesus Delgado for an aggravated assault case that caused injuries.

Delgado has brown eyes and hair and was last seen at the 13-hundred block of Philadelphia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 956 415-28-78 to report a tip.

