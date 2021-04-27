Summer feeling in April

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The heat is on in south Texas, and it’s only going to get hotter as we head into mid-week!

On Tuesday we’ll start out warm and muggy in the upper 70s because of that humidity and moisture that’s building in the air.

Things will only get hotter as we head into Wednesday. We are looking at a high of 100 degrees with a 60 percent chance which will bring plenty of humidity to our area.

This will bring down our temperatures overnight as we dip down into the low-70s giving us a high of 91 on Thursday.

Things will get a little cooler on Friday with a high of 87, which is a sigh of relief when compared to the 90s and hundreds.

Then as we head into the weekend, things will get back up to the 90s and 100s.

As we get ready to start the month of May, things will start to heat up as we prepare for the summer season!

