Three car accidents reported on Loop 20

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is responding to a series of accidents that have all taken place on Loop 20.

According to officials, there’s a vehicle accident on Loop 20 and Clark, Loop 20 and Saunders and Loop 20 and Casa Blanca.

Authorities are at the scene of each accident assisting with clearing the scene.

Please drive with extreme caution.

