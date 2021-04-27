Weekday forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Very moist gulf air will flow over our area through Wednesday night. Dry desert air may briefly mix near enough to the surface Wednesday afternoon to raise our temperatures to near 100. The moist gulf air may fuel showers and thundershowers late Wednesday night as a cold front lifts the moist air into clouds tall enough to produce showers. An upper level low will take until Friday to move through our area, and a scattered shower is possible Friday. Behind the front Thursday through Saturday, temperatures will not be as high, and the air will not be as humid.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy and humid tonight, low in the low to mid 70′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday, high in the high 90′s to near 100. A fair chance of some showers and thundershowers Wednesday night, low near 70. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of a shower Friday, high in the 80′s to near 90. Partly cloudy Saturday, high near 90. Mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, high in the 90′s, near 100 Tuesday.

