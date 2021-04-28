Accident reported on Bob Bullock Loop
A woman is injured after a car accident happened on the north bound lane of the loop.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported on Bob Bullock Loop on Wednesday afternoon.
Laredo Fire Department crews arrived to the 5200 block of the loop for a two vehicle accident on the north bound lane.
Crews found an injured female in her 20′s who was treated and taken to LMC in stable condition.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.