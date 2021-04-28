Advertisement

Accident reported on Bob Bullock Loop

A woman is injured after a car accident happened on the north bound lane of the loop.
Source: AP Newsroom(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported on Bob Bullock Loop on Wednesday afternoon.

Laredo Fire Department crews arrived to the 5200 block of the loop for a two vehicle accident on the north bound lane.

Crews found an injured female in her 20′s who was treated and taken to LMC in stable condition.

