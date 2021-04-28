Accident reported on Loop 20 and Casa Blanca

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A two-vehicle accident is causing some road closures on Loop 20.

The accident happened at around 8:40 a.m. at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop right in front of the airport.

When crews arrived, they found a blue pick up trucked rolled over on its side and a black pick up truck on the side of it.

As a result, Laredo Police have closed off the inside lane of Loop 20 from the Lake Casa Blanca entrance, so crews can clear the area.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.

