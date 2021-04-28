Advertisement

Agents seize bundles of marijuana in El Cenizo

Border Patrol continues to dismantle drug smuggling attempts on the border
Agents seize bundles of marijuana
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over 100 pounds of marijuana near the riverbanks earlier this week.

The discovery was made on Monday when agents patrolling the El Cenizo spotted several people carrying large bundles of drugs across the river.

While responding to the scene, agents saw several people attempting to swim into the U.S.

A short while later, agents recovered two large bundles of marijuana in the area.

The marijuana weighed 142 pounds and had an estimated street value of $113,600.

