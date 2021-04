(Gray News) - Astronaut Michael Collins, who along with Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong was on the successful moon landing mission Apollo 11, has died, his family confirmed on social media.

Family Statement on Passing of Astronaut Michael Collins pic.twitter.com/6OAw7CzFaz — Michael Collins (@AstroMCollins) April 28, 2021

