Bar offers free Jello shots for those who get vaccinated

Vancouver, WA. (KGNS) - A bar in Washington State is offering shots for those who are getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

People coming in for food or a drink at “Vault 31 Bar” in Vancouver can get a free Jello shot, if they’ve had their covid vaccine.

According to bar owner David Kaulitz, all you have to do is bring your vaccine card or a selfie.

The bar only started this a few weeks ago, and they’ve already received a big response.

Kaulitz says the community is so important to them and this is a way they wanted to give back and say thank you for supporting them throughout this tough period for small businesses.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.