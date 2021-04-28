Bar offers free Jello shots for those who get vaccinated
A pub in Washington has decided to give barflies a little incentive when it comes to getting vaccinated for COVID-19
Vancouver, WA. (KGNS) - A bar in Washington State is offering shots for those who are getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
People coming in for food or a drink at “Vault 31 Bar” in Vancouver can get a free Jello shot, if they’ve had their covid vaccine.
According to bar owner David Kaulitz, all you have to do is bring your vaccine card or a selfie.
The bar only started this a few weeks ago, and they’ve already received a big response.
Kaulitz says the community is so important to them and this is a way they wanted to give back and say thank you for supporting them throughout this tough period for small businesses.
