Council applies for $4.3 million loan for Loop 20 project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council passed a resolution to apply for millions of dollars in financial assistance.

Monday night, the council agreed to filing a loan application with the state infrastructure bank in the amount of $4.3 million.

The money will be contributed to a joint project with the Texas Department of Transportation to acquire right-of-ways along Loop 20, more specifically between the airport area and International Boulevard.

