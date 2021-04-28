Advertisement

Council applies for $4.3 million loan for Loop 20 project

City council passed a resolution to apply for millions of dollars in financial assistance.
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council passed a resolution to apply for millions of dollars in financial assistance.

Monday night, the council agreed to filing a loan application with the state infrastructure bank in the amount of $4.3 million.

The money will be contributed to a joint project with the Texas Department of Transportation to acquire right-of-ways along Loop 20, more specifically between the airport area and International Boulevard.

