County commissioners to hold special meeting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A county project that has been years in the making could be seeing some traction.

Webb County officials will meet on Wednesday for a special commissioners meeting.

One of the items they will be discussing is the County Fairgrounds renovation project.

Officials will talk about entering an agreement with Gilpin Engineering Company to oversee the process of designing and the construction of the fairgrounds project.

They will also provide preliminary evaluation on the county’s program, schedule, and construction budget.

The meeting will take place today at 1 p.m. and will be streamed online.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.