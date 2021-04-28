Advertisement

County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Bruni Health Facility

The new state of the art facility will provide a plethora of medical services to rural residents
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -People living in the Quad City area will soon be able to receive medical services without traveling a long distance.

On Wednesday morning, Webb County will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Bruni Public Health Facility in Bruni.

The much-anticipated opening of the facility will provide an array of medical services to rural residents who will no longer need to travel far for medical treatment.

The ceremony will be at 10 in the morning.

The county says this new facility will serve 14,000 residents that live not only in Bruni but also in Oilton, Mirando City, and Aquilares.

