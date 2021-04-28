Former executive writes book exposing ERCOT’s shortfalls

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two months ago, there was a forced power outages for millions of Texans… two weeks ago, there was a warning to conserve energy after a higher than expected demand.

Both orders coming from an organization called ERCOT.

A former executive is speaking out through his recently published book that details his time working for the company and the issues behind it.

ERCOT is the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers.

Whether the membership-based non-profit is in fact reliable became a question among many who lost power for days in February.

”It’s the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, and reliability is not what they do.”

The former vice president and chief of market operations for ERCOT wrote a book called “The Stakeholders’ Golden Rule.” Raymond Giuliani worked for the company from 2002 to 2008, calling it an “eventful time.”

In the book, and in a one-on-one interview, he recounts some of ERCOT’s shortfalls, such as an early 2000′s fraud scandal, which resulted in an investigation by the Texas Attorney General at the time, Greg Abbott, and prison time for five former ERCOT employees.

It wasn’t until February that many people even knew what ERCOT was.

”It’s amazing how the entity, being so important for electric power reliability, can be such a mystery, such an unknown.”

ERCOT is governed by a board of directors, many of whom were ousted after the February storm, including CEO Bill Magness.

Its members include generators, retail electric providers, transmission companies and more.

”It’s a membership entity that’s governance is of the members, by the members, for the members. A lot of people don’t realize that consumers are not part of the formula... They all have their specific business interests.”

ERCOT is subject to oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas legislature, but it is deregulated and is not subject to federal regulations.

Giuliani says the issue is not deregulation.

”The airline industry shows that you can deregulate prices and still have very reliable products.”

Instead, he says the issue lies with the membership format for governing the reliability of the electric grid.

”You’ve got ERCOT who’s supposed to be a reliability organization failing on reliability, and they’re supposed to be a market organization, and they fail on the credit issue with pricing. So you say, ‘well, wait a minute. Maybe ERCOT doesn’t know what business they’re in.’ They’re neither fish nor fowl. They can’t do either one very well, and maybe somebody needs to take a hard look at that.”

Texas’ weather disasters are in part why President Biden has called for $50 billion to improve the resiliency of infrastructure and to support communities’ recovery from disaster.

Giuliani says it’s not a matter of being resilient because resilient means you bounce back from a problem. He says what we need is reliability.

Giuliani began writing this book before the pandemic, and it was ready to publish in January, before the winter storm.

The book was officially released in March of this year, the timing being purely coincidental.

Giuliani says he wasn’t surprised that the forced power outages happened in February, but he says he thinks they did everything they could.

We reached out to ERCOT, but they declined to comment.

