IBC visits students at local elementary school

IBC Bank has been partnering with schools for almost a decade with the interactive program.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students over at DD Hachar Elementary School spent some time on Wednesday learning how a community works together for the good of its citizens.

Because you’re never too young to learn how city government works, including how finance plays a role in this, International Bank of Commerce has resumed their Metropolis Program at local schools.

On Wednesday, representatives from the bank engaged the kids on learning real life skills by holding real world positions, depending on their respective interests.

