LISD prepares to wrap up school year with homecoming ceremonies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - LISD will be hosting homecoming court ceremonies with district officials making sure the proper safety measures are being taken.

As the school year wraps up, 26 pairs of students will be standing today at Shirley Field representing their alma mater, Martin High School.

A stadium that fits 8,000 spectators will be cut down to about 200 on Tuesday night as Martin High School will be the first of LISD schools to host their homecoming court ceremonies at Shirley Field.

High school seniors will be able to experience a long time tradition, even though it may not include all the elements from years past, such as the football game.

Everyone entering Shirley Field must wear a mask, including students being presented.

For those in attendance, there will be temperature checks and health screenings asking if they’ve felt any symptoms.

Along with the homecoming court, each student is able to invite four guests who must be in groups of four, socially distanced

“We didn’t want this school year to end without seniors being able to celebrate their traditional homecoming,” said Veronica Castillon.

This tradition is happening just weeks away from the end of the school year, but it’s a gesture that goes a long way with the students.

Once the ceremony ends, a homecoming king and queen will be crowned.

The ceremony will be taking place at 8 p.m. at Shirley Field.

Cigarroa’s homecoming will be Wednesday night with Nixon’s on Thursday.

