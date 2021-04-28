Local organization to hold tennis tournament for stroke survivors

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - May will be recognized as National Stroke Awareness Month.

The Laredo Stroke Support Group will start it off with a tennis tournament.

It will be on May 1st at 9:30 in the morning over at the Haynes Recreational Center off of Clark Boulevard.

Tennis holds some significance for stroke survivors because it shows a sense of progress in their rehabilitation efforts.

“I do come to tennis because of the social gathering, but I do come to tennis because it makes me run, it makes me get my balance better,” said Hector Huerta. “I’m learning a lot from these people, I’m doing stuff that I shouldn’t be doing and they are correcting me and trying to straighten me up and show things the correct way, which is what I want.”

For more information on this Saturday’s tournament and other events scheduled during the month of May, you can contact the support group at 775-5774 or you can contact them at knowstroke956@gmail.com.

