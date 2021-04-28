Man sent to hospital after driving off road
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is in the hospital after driving off the highway.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Mangana Hein and Highway 83 for a one car accident.
A truck had driven off the road and hit a guard rail.
The patient is a man in his 20′s who was sent to LMC in serious condition.
