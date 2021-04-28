Advertisement

Man sent to hospital after driving off road

The Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Mangana Hein and Highway 83 for a one car accident.
Man sent to hospital after driving off road
Man sent to hospital after driving off road(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is in the hospital after driving off the highway.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Mangana Hein and Highway 83 for a one car accident.

A truck had driven off the road and hit a guard rail.

The patient is a man in his 20′s who was sent to LMC in serious condition.

Man sent to hospital after driving off road
Man sent to hospital after driving off road(KGNS)

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Loop 20 and Casa Blanca
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Casa Blanca
Judge George Kazen and Mindy Casso
Former Federal Judge George P. Kazen passes away
Lyon Street Demolition and replacement project underway
Lyon Street water tank demolition project put on hold
File photo
Three car accidents reported on Loop 20
Woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman accused of theft

Latest News

Source: AP Newsroom
Accident reported on Bob Bullock Loop
Source: AP Newsroom
Tornado warning issued for Dimmit County
Border Patrol
‘Operation Sentinel’ aims to stop human smuggling
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Casa Blanca
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Casa Blanca