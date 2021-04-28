‘Operation Sentinel’ aims to stop human smuggling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Border Patrol Laredo Sector is working to take down human smuggling efforts.

“Operation Sentinel” is a multi-agency enforcement operation that targets criminal smuggling including those impacting the Laredo area.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced the joint effort between Border Patrol, CBP, Ice, and other agencies.

Operation Sentinal works to take apart all aspects of the crime, like taking away travel documentation and freezing any financial ties to criminal organization.

