Pet of the Week: Tokyo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our Pet of the Week segment is back and today’s four-legged friend is Tokyo the cat!

Tokyo is roughly two years of age and is looking for a new mom just in time for Mother’s Day.

LAPS always encourages animal lovers of all kinds to adopt an animal instead of shopping for one.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is inviting the community to a Mother’s Day Raffle which will take place next Saturday.

The first prize is a Louie Vuitton handbag; second place is a Kate Spade Handbag and the third is a Consuela Handbag.

The cost of the raffle is $20.

For more information on how you can adopt Tokyo as well as LAPS’ upcoming raffle, you can reach them at (956) 724-8364.

