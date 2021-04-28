South Texas Blood and Tissue Center hosting Cinco De Bella Drive
The drive is being held in memory of little Bella Sanchez who lost her battle to Leukemia two years ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking the community to help save a life by donating blood and joining the marrow registry.
This weekend, the blood bank will hold a Cinco De Bella Drive in memory of little Bella Sanchez who lost her battle to Leukemia two years ago.
The blood bank has been noticing a recent shortage in supply and is asking the community to register for an upcoming drive.
The event will take place on Friday, April 30th from noon to 5 p.m. and then again on Saturday May 1st form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Christ Worship Center located on Highway 59 and Casa Blanca Lake Road.
To schedule your blood donation, you can call 210-731-5590 or visit SouthTexasblood.org.
To join the marrow registry, you can text Bella to 61474.
In order to register as a marrow donor, you must be between the ages of 18 to 44.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.