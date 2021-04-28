South Texas Blood and Tissue Center hosting Cinco De Bella Drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking the community to help save a life by donating blood and joining the marrow registry.

This weekend, the blood bank will hold a Cinco De Bella Drive in memory of little Bella Sanchez who lost her battle to Leukemia two years ago.

The blood bank has been noticing a recent shortage in supply and is asking the community to register for an upcoming drive.

The event will take place on Friday, April 30th from noon to 5 p.m. and then again on Saturday May 1st form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Christ Worship Center located on Highway 59 and Casa Blanca Lake Road.

To schedule your blood donation, you can call 210-731-5590 or visit SouthTexasblood.org.

To join the marrow registry, you can text Bella to 61474.

In order to register as a marrow donor, you must be between the ages of 18 to 44.

