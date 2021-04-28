Advertisement

TAMIU announces in-person commencement ceremonies at Sames Auto Arena

2020 graduates and potential graduates took part in a survey that asked whether the students would like to attend in-person commencement ceremonies
File photo: TAMIU 2019 commencement ceremony(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Students of TAMIU have spoken and it looks like in-person commencement ceremonies are happening this year!

After a year of virtual celebrations, graduations for Texas A&M International University will take place on Friday, May 14 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This comes after, 2020 graduates and 2021 candidates for graduation took part in an online survey that asked whether the university should hold in-person graduations.

TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz says the student input was crucial to the university’s construction of four ceremonies meeting capacity guidelines, social distancing, and mask restrictions.

The ceremonies are divided among the University’s five Colleges and Schools.

