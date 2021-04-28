Tornado warning issued for Dimmit County
A severe weather alert is announced for Dimmit and other surrounding counties until 11 p.m.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The National Weather Service has issue a tornado watch for surrounding counties, including Dimmit County.
According to the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office, a severe weather alert is in place until 11 p.m. for the following 16 counties in central Texas:
- Banderas
- Blanco
- Dimmit
- Edwards
- Frio
- Gillespie
- Kendall
- Kerr
- Kinney
- Llano
- Maverick
- Medina
- Real
- Uvalde
- Val Verde
This includes the cities of Bandera, Blanco, Boerne, Bracketville, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Fredericksburg, Hondo, Kerrville, Leakey, Llano, Pearsall, Rocksprings, Rocksprings, and Uvalde.
A severe weather alert is announced for Dimmit and other surrounding counties until 11 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.