Tornado warning issued for Dimmit County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The National Weather Service has issue a tornado watch for surrounding counties, including Dimmit County.

According to the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office, a severe weather alert is in place until 11 p.m. for the following 16 counties in central Texas:

- Banderas

- Blanco

- Dimmit

- Edwards

- Frio

- Gillespie

- Kendall

- Kerr

- Kinney

- Llano

- Maverick

- Medina

- Real

- Uvalde

- Val Verde

This includes the cities of Bandera, Blanco, Boerne, Bracketville, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Fredericksburg, Hondo, Kerrville, Leakey, Llano, Pearsall, Rocksprings, Rocksprings, and Uvalde.

A severe weather alert is announced for Dimmit and other surrounding counties until 11 p.m.

