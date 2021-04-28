UISD plans to loosen regulations for student extracurriculars

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District held its board meeting on Tuesday evening.

With spring football starting soon, gyms and weight rooms will begin opening up for students.

The first day for middle school and high school summer strength training will begin June 2nd.

Seating for indoor sporting events such as basketball and volleyball will continue to be limited, but UISD athletics is looking to return to 100% capacity for outdoor venues.

They are also looking at providing online ticketing in addition to on-site ticket sales.

As for the performing arts, band, choir, orchestra, dance and cheer groups are preparing for their end-of-year performances, which are scheduled to be virtual.

However, the fine arts director says they may opt for live performances. Seating for audiences will be limited.

The board also voted to continue its COVID-19 mitigation protocols for the entire district, including the wearing of face masks.

