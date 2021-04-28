Advertisement

Walmart files complaint over Kanye West’s new logo

Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.
Walmart says Kanye West's new logo for his Yeezy brand looks too much like its own logo.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is trying to block Kanye West’s proposed new logo.

The retailer has filed a complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office saying West’s design looks too much like the logo it has been using since 2007.

Walmart’s logo uses six straight lines coming from a center circle to resemble the rays of the sun.

West’s proposed new logo for his Yeezy brand is a similar pattern, but the lines are made up of a series of dots, and there are eight of them.

Kanye West’s proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart’s logo is shown on...
Kanye West’s proposed logo for his Yeezy brand is shown on the left. Walmart’s logo is shown on the right.(Source: Yeezy/Walmart/U.S. Patent and Trademark Office/CNN)

Walmart said West’s design is “likely to cause confusion and lead to consumer deception.”

The rapper’s Yeezy brand brought him close to $200 million last year from sneakers it sold in partnership with Adidas.

He wants to use the new logo for a variety of products including sneakers, underwear, furniture and modular homes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge George Kazen and Mindy Casso
Former Federal Judge George P. Kazen passes away
Lyon Street Demolition and replacement project underway
Lyon Street water tank demolition project put on hold
File photo
Three car accidents reported on Loop 20
Back on the bus
LISD bus driver goes extra mile to keep students safe
Woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman accused of theft

Latest News

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) talks about what it's been like working with the Biden administration...
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) previews joint session speech
In this April 14, 2021 image provided by Wing LLC., Girl Scouts Alice Goerlich, right, and...
Girl Scout cookies take flight in Virginia drone deliveries
Central Texas lawmakers preview joint session speech
Central Texas lawmakers preview joint session speech
White House
Wisconsin lawmakers clash on infrastructure ahead of joint session speech
Joan Lawton said she had gone to a local vaccine site for her second dose and, despite her...
Woman accidentally gets mix of COVID-19 vaccines in Calif.