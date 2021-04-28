Windy Wednesday morning with a chance of rain!

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are about to get very heated and humid!

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the mid to upper 70s as we anticipate a lot of that moisture in the air.

Things are only going to get hotter as the day progresses, we are looking at a high of 101 with a 40 percent chance of rain.

On the plus side, the rain and strong winds could bring us some relief in temperatures overnight, as we expect to drop to the low 70s and see a high of 94 by Thursday.

We’ll still have that slight chance of rain but nothing too promising.

On Friday, we’ll start out nice and breezy in the 60s with a high of 87 degrees.

We could get some scattered showers with a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

The on Saturday, things look to clear up a little bit but still keeping that slight chance of precipitation.

After Saturday, we’ll bounce back to the upper 90s and even triple digits on Monday as we look to start May on the warmer side of things which isn’t unusual for us in south Texas.

