Agents stop human smuggling attempt in horse trailer

Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville stopped a human smuggling attempt where people were being moved around using a livestock trailer.
Courtesy of Border Patrol
Courtesy of Border Patrol
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville stopped a human smuggling attempt where people were being moved around using a livestock trailer.

After a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity in his neighborhood, agents were called out to the scene and found a white truck that was hauling a horse trailer with 39 undocumented individuals inside.

The horse trailer stopped by agents just as smugglers were placing the undocumented individuals inside.

