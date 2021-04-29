Agents stop human smuggling attempt in horse trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville stopped a human smuggling attempt where people were being moved around using a livestock trailer.

After a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity in his neighborhood, agents were called out to the scene and found a white truck that was hauling a horse trailer with 39 undocumented individuals inside.

The horse trailer stopped by agents just as smugglers were placing the undocumented individuals inside.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.