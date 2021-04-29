Advertisement

City offering goodie bags to kids for El Dia de Niño

City to offer free treats for Dia Del Nino
City to offer free treats for Dia Del Nino(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city wants to celebrate our children as part of El Dia del Nino, and it’s offering kids some free treats!

In celebration of Children’s Day, which is Friday, the city and Councilmember District Six Dr. Martinez will be offering free goodie bags to kids at North Central Park.

It will be a drive-thru event where families can stop by from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the International entrance and receive a free treat bag while supplies last.

